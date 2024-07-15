Temasek plans to invest up to $12B in India as China weighs

Temasek is increasing its investment goal in India to $10-12 billion given the overall economic growth outlook

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:14 PM

Singapore state investor Temasek plans to invest up to $12 billion in India over three years in sectors such as financial services and healthcare, a top executive said on Monday, favouring the South Asian nation as it turns cautious on China.

India's economy is growing sharply and its stock markets are trading near record highs amid an IPO and dealmaking boom. India accounts for 7 per cent of Temasek's global exposure which it wants to increase further, said Mohit Bhandari, the company's managing director for India investments.

Temasek had plans a year ago to invest around $9-10 billion in India over three years, but it is increasing that goal to $10-12 billion given the overall economic growth outlook, he added.

"We are bullish in India for the long term," Bhandari said in an interview at Temasek's Mumbai office.

"We are cognizant of the current economic and the geopolitical tensions that exist (in China) and to that extent we will align our portfolio accordingly," he added.

Temasek last week said that profits from investments in the United States and India were helping it cushion the impact of underperformance in China. Temasek also said that it is taking a cautious approach to China amid trade tensions.

About 22 per cent of Temasek's investments are in the United States and 19 per cent in China, and its exposure to the Americas surpassed China in the last financial year for the first time in a decade.

In India, Temasek deployed $3 billion in the fiscal year that ended March 31, its largest annual investment so far. Bhandari also said that Temasek will look at hiring more investment professionals in India from the current 20 as its portfolio grows, but declined to share specifics. Temasek's current India exposure includes investments in HDFC Bank, IPO-bound e-scooter maker Ola Electric and Manipal Hospitals. In April 2023, Temasek spent $2 billion to raise its stake in Manipal to 59 per cent from 18 per cent in the biggest hospital sector deal ever in India. It later sold a minority stake to Novo Nordisk's parent Novo Holdings and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala. Indian hospital chains and healthcare groups are seeing more and more interest from foreign investors as many expand into smaller cities where demand for private care is rising as public hospitals remain overburdened.

Temasek will continue to scout for more investment opportunities in the healthcare space as it believes the sector is a "multi-decade" growth story in India, Bhandari said.