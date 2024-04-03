Virgin Mobile UAE and UAE PASS launch the UAEs first 100% digital eSIM onboarding journey

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 10:15 PM

In a market first for the UAE, Virgin Mobile UAE has integrated the UAE PASS into their App based eSIM onboarding journey, eliminating the need for customers to visit to a physical store or order a physical SIM for delivery.

This digital first approach offers a more convenient and sustainable way for residents in the UAE to get connected directly from the Virgin Mobile UAE App. The initiative makes Virgin Mobile UAE the market’s first mobile brand to provide users with an end to end entirely digital connection experience from its app, making the customer experience simpler, faster, and more user- and eco-friendly too –with no physical SIM card required at all and less dependency on physical touchpoints.

The feature strengthens Virgin Mobile UAE’s fully digital ecosystem, allowing customers to sign up for services using only their app.

Rob Beswick, Virgin Mobile UAE’s Managing Director commented: “It has always been our ambition to fully digitalize our customers connectivity journey. By enabling UAE Pass verification on our app, customers can now download the app, choose their plan, verify their identity and download an eSIM in minutes. I am delighted that we are able to further enhance the customer experience and make life even easier for our customers. This new feature simplifies the user journey and, equally important, allows us to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The UAE PASS is a secure national digital identity for citizens and residents of the UAE. The app enables all registered residents to access more than 12,000 government, semi-government and private sector entities’ services through their respective websites and apps and allows them to digitally sign documents. UAE PASS also enables users to request a digital version of official documents issued to their name and to use the same to request services from a trusted network of service providers.