UAE: Du services down? Some residents report Internet disruption

Several residents in Dubai and Sharjah have reported disruption on their home internet services on Saturday.
Taking to social media platform X, Firoz Khan tagged @dutweets and posted: “There is an outage in Al Khan, Al Taawun, Sharjah location. Any TAT (turnaround time) here?"
Noufal Rijal also posted: “(My) home internet services is down from morning, please do the needful ASAP, @dutweets”.
Ahmed S. Hammood tweeted in Arabic: “I have been having an issue with my home internet which got disconnected at 9am and until now it’s still off.” He posted his messaged on X at 3pm on Saturday.
A quick check on the website downdetector.ae shows a spike in du outages on Saturday midday.
Khaleej Times has reached out to du for a statement. The company’s customer care (@duCares) replied to its customers’ tweets: “We humbly apologise for that matter, our technicians are on ground resolving this issue at the earliest.”
Some residents who were working from home on Saturday, struggled to complete their tasks, "On Saturdays, I usually work from home. However, this morning I couldn't focus on my tasks due to constant glitches with my phone and home internet connection,” said Shuaib Nazim, an engineer residing in Al Nahda, Sharjah.
“The Internet has become an essential part of our lives, and we can't function without it. I tried everything I knew, from troubleshooting to technically assessing the issue, but it turned out to be a problem with the service provider,” explained Nazim.
However, he employed creative solutions to be able to continue his work. “My children were bored at home and kept asking me to take them to the mall. So, I brought them to a play area, and now I'm working from a café within the mall,” he added.
Similarly, Saeed SM, a 34-year-old resident of Sharjah, also reported issues with his home internet connection and mobile phone network. “My calls aren't connecting, and when they do, the line is silent, and we can't hear each other,” he explained.
“Unable to make calls since morning, I turned to WhatsApp and discovered that my internet was also down. I contacted du customer care to report the issue. The representative informed me that there was a technical glitch in the network and assured me it would be resolved soon,” he added.
