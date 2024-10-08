When will Apple Intelligence release on iPhone 16?

Now that many of us have purchased the new iPhone 16, it is time to pay attention to when the Apple device's most notable feature will release.

Apple Intelligence, just around the corner, is set to revolutionise the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This highly anticipated AI-powered feature promises to change how we interact with our devices. If you're eager for the latest in cutting-edge technology, mark your calendar for Monday, October 28, when Apple Intelligence officially launches.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the rollout will initially be available for the iPhone 16 series, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Gurman explains the delay is a strategic move by Apple, allowing time to eliminate bugs and ensure its AI cloud servers are fully capable of handling the influx of traffic. While users may have expected the new software to arrive sooner, Apple is taking extra precautions to deliver a smooth, bug-free experience.

Upon launch, the features of Apple Intelligence will be somewhat limited and available only to US English users. Users can expect enhancements in writing assistance, notification summaries, and email chain summaries. To access these features, both your device’s language and Siri settings must be set to US English—though Apple has dropped the requirement for your device’s region to be set to the US.

Here's how AI will work in Apple devices

But don’t worry, global users: other English-language versions like UK English, New Zealand, and Australian English will receive support by December. More languages and regions are likely to follow.

While the initial release of Apple Intelligence focuses on a few select features, future updates promise to bring more advanced capabilities. Integration with ChatGPT, allowing for conversational AI interactions, and the introduction of Genmoji—Apple’s custom-built emojis—are on the horizon. Expect these updates to start rolling out in December alongside the expansion of supported English dialects. Furthermore, Siri is set for a significant overhaul, with more comprehensive upgrades coming in Spring 2025. The improvements to Siri will enhance its conversational abilities, allowing users to experience more natural and intuitive interactions. Apple Intelligence is poised to reshape the user experience, offering more intelligent, personalised features that tap into the power of AI. While the launch may be slightly delayed, it’s clear Apple is aiming for precision and reliability. This game-changing update is one to watch, particularly as more features roll out across languages and regions over the coming months. ALSO READ: iPhone 16 in UAE: Die-hard fans go to malls at 5am, tourists fly in for a day; as it happened