WhatsApp Channel launched in UAE: Here are 6 best updates released in 2023 so far

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 4:02 PM

You may have noticed a new 'updates' tab on your WhatsApp while using it on your mobile device.

What used to previously be the 'status' tab has now been changed to 'updates' as the latest feature — WhatsApp Channels — rolled out on September 13.

It allows users to add channels, giving them a chance to get the latest updates from their favourite celebrities, sports teams, artists, creators, thought leaders, and much more.

It is said to be made available globally in the coming weeks and months, and anyone with a WhatsApp account will be able to create a channel on the app.

Here are some more updates that you might have missed which are bound to enhance your experience while using the messaging app:

Edit sent messages

If you haven't already noticed the 'edit' option on your sent messages, you might as well just try it out now.

Instead of deleting your sent messages, or anxiously hoping the recipient hasn't already read it, users can now edit the message within 15 minutes of sending it.

Send instant videos

This new feature lets users instantly share fun moments of their life through short videos on the app. People can share videos in the middle of chats, just like how voice notes are shared using the audio function.

Send HD photos

Worried about how WhatsApp ruins your image quality? Well, this feature ensures that users can send high definition images whenever they'd like to.

Exit groups without notifying others

Exiting WhatsApp groups can be done much more silently now with the update. Other members of the group will not be notified upon the user's exiting, and only the admin will be made aware of the change.

Password protected chats

This update allows users to keep their chats private in a separate folder, with a password protecting it.

Notifications that come from these chats will not display the content of the message or even the sender.

Up to 4 phones

Users can use one account on up to 4 phones with this feature.

The multi-device feature has been in place since a long time, which allowed users to open one account on multiple other devices like laptops, tablets etc. But this update lets users use one account on up to 4 mobile phones.

