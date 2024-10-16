What's new in Apple's latest iPad mini?

Apple has announced its latest iPad mini, now featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip, designed to offer superior performance and versatility in an ultraportable package. Available in four stunning finishes, including the all-new blue and purple, the updated iPad mini continues to be a favourite for those seeking power in a compact device. The new model boasts a brilliant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and introduces support for the advanced Apple Pencil Pro, offering users exciting new possibilities for creativity and productivity.

A17 Pro

A leap in performance at the heart of the new iPad Mini is Apple’s A17 Pro chip, delivering a significant performance boost compared to the previous generation. With a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, this chip offers a 30 per cent improvement in CPU performance and a 25 per cent boost in graphics performance. The A17 Pro unlocks a range of advanced capabilities, from editing high-resolution images and immersive AR experiences to handling graphics-heavy AAA games like Zenless Zone Zero. This new iPad mini is also equipped with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, bringing true-to-life gaming experiences to the device.

Enhanced Camera and Connectivity

Apple has equipped the iPad mini with a 12MP wide back camera featuring Smart HDR 4 for more detailed and vivid photos. Thanks to machine learning and AI capabilities, the camera can scan documents directly from the app, making it a versatile tool for professionals on the go. The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera supports Centre Stage, ideal for video calls and content creation.

Connectivity has also been improved, with support for Wi-Fi 6E offering up to twice the speed of its predecessor, and 5G cellular models activated via eSIM. The USB-C port now delivers faster data transfer speeds, reaching up to 10Gbps.

Unlocking Creativity with Apple Pencil Pro

For artists and creators, Apple Pencil Pro brings a transformative experience to the iPad mini. With intuitive controls like a squeezable interface to change tools and line weights, and haptic feedback, the Apple Pencil Pro enables seamless creative workflows. It supports precision controls, such as rotating the barrel to adjust pen orientation, and pairs magnetically with the iPad mini for charging and storage. The iPad mini also supports the more affordable Apple Pencil (USB-C) for note-taking, sketching, and journaling.

iPadOS 18: Intelligent Features?

The iPad mini comes with iPadOS 18, which introduces powerful new features designed to enhance productivity. A major update to the Notes app allows handwritten notes to be refined in real-time, and the new Math Notes feature solves equations directly from handwriting. New customisation options for the Home Screen, enhanced Control Centre, and updates to the Photos and Messages apps further improve the user experience. Apple Intelligence, integrated into iPadOS, leverages on-device AI to assist with tasks such as rewriting text, searching photos, and providing more natural interactions with Siri. Pricing and Availability Starting at Dh2,099 for the Wi-Fi model and Dh2,699 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, the new iPad mini offers double the storage of the previous generation, starting at 128GB. Education pricing is available, and customers can pre-order the device starting today. Shipping begins on October 23.