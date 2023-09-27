Watch: Teenagers loot Apple store in Philadelphia

People stand outside an Apple Store in Philadelphia after it was ransacked. — AP

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 6:25 PM

A group of teenagers barged into an Apple store in Philadelphia on Tuesday night and walked away with valuable items. It was among the several retail stores that suffered a loss in the looting episode that lasted around eight hours in the US state.

In a video, shared on X, formerly Twitter, a crowd, consisting of mostly teenagers, is seen ransacking an Apple store and stealing devices, including iPhones and iPads. A security person is spotted recording the incident on her phone.

Other videos showed police trying to nab people escaping a Lululemon store after robbing it.

People also broke into a Fine Wine and Good Spirits retail store and stole liquor bottles.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the looting began around 8 pm on Tuesday when officials said police received calls about large groups entering Center City. The Footlocker, Apple, Lululemon stores were among those looted.

Acting police commissioner John Stanford said at least 20 people were arrested and two firearms were recovered, as per the report. He said that the looting was not connected to the peaceful protests sparked after a judge dropped murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver named Eddie Irizarry.

The report added that around 100 juveniles and youngsters were involved in the looting. “These were not protestors, these were criminals,” said Stanford.

According to Fox News, many stolen Apple devices were abandoned by the thieves as Apple’s anti-theft technology had deactivated them. Looting also occurred in North Philadelphia where thieves barged into GameStop and Walmart stores.

Police are now investigating whether a caravan of vehicles was going to different locations to loot stores. John Stanford said that some of those believed to be part of the caravan have been arrested. Police had locked down parts of Chestnut and Walnut streets overnight to bring the situation under control.

