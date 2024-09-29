Visa processing platform Atlys secures $20 million funding

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 5:05 PM

Atlys, a leading visa processing platform, has raised $20 million in its Series B funding round, co-led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) and Elevation Capital.

This new funding marks a pivotal milestone in Atlys’ rapid ascent, with the company experiencing 20x growth over the past year. The platform has expanded its footprint in key global markets, including the US, UAE, and the UK, while strengthening its leadership team with top-tier hires in product, engineering, and marketing.

The fresh capital will fuel Atlys’ aggressive expansion strategy, empowering the company to enhance its product and engineering capabilities, enter new markets, and scale operations globally. A core focus remains on meeting the growing needs of travellers, particularly in India and UAE, where international tourism is booming.

The UAE has emerged as Atlys’s second-largest market after India. With an expatriate population of around 8 million, many face visa complexities, making it an ideal market for the company’s on-time processing and hassle-free service. Atlys, which serves over 100 countries from the UAE, has established an office in western Dubai to support its growing customer base.

“Atlys has seen extraordinary 20x growth over the last 12 months,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “This investment will enable us to continue scaling globally and ensure that travellers can obtain their visas on time, every time. As outbound tourism surges, the need for a seamless, on-time visa process is more critical than ever. We are one step closer to a world where borders no longer restrict exploration.”

Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys

In 2023, global outbound international tourists totalled 1.3 billion, fueled by rising international tourism, expanding expatriate communities, and the increasing adoption of digital travel solutions, as per a report by UNWTO. Atlys aims to leverage cutting-edge automation to streamline visa applications for over 150 destinations. It has been successful in reducing rejections, and cutting processing times to as fast as 55 seconds. Shraeyansh Thakur, Principal at Peak XV, added: “Travel continues to see strong tailwinds globally and our thesis is that visas are just the starting point. We believe Atlys can go on to become a broader travel services platform for a range of use cases for travellers globally, and we are excited to deepen the partnership with Mohak and the Atlys team on this journey.” Mayank Khanduja, Partner at Elevation Capital, said: “Atlys is one of the most innovative products to emerge in the travel space in a long time — a space where many have focused on transaction revenue without addressing the real pain points of global travellers. We believe in their long-term vision and the value they are creating, for global travellers in today’s fast-paced world. This new round of funding is a testament to the progress they’ve made, and we’re excited to support them as they scale into new markets and continue redefining what seamless travel looks like. ”

Atlys last raised Series A funding in 2023 from Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) in 2021 and a pre-seed round led by South Park Commons.