UAE: Security alert issued for Apple devices ahead of iPhone 16 in-store release

Ahead of iPhone 16's in-store release on September 20, Apple has announced a significant security updates for its devices. The updates address various vulnerabilities across iOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS, and Safari.
For the protection of its customers, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available. Meanwhile, the UAE Cyber Security Council recommended Apple users to apply the security updates recently released by the tech giant.
Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product's security. Note that after a software update is installed for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS, it cannot be downgraded to the previous version.
— The latest version of iOS and iPadOS is 18. Learn how to update the software on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
— The latest version of macOS is 15. Learn how to update the software on your Mac and how to allow important background updates.
— The latest version of tvOS is 18. Learn how to update the software on your Apple TV.
— The latest version of watchOS is 11. Learn how to update the software on your Apple Watch.
— The latest version of visionOS is 2. Learn how to update the software on your Apple Vision Pro.
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.
watchOS 11: Apple Watch Series 6 and later
Safari 18: macOS Ventura and macOS Sonoma
tvOS 18: Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models)
macOS Sequoia 15: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac Mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2020 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017 and later)
iOS 17.7 and iPadOS 17.7: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
visionOS 2: Apple Vision Pro
