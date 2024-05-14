UAE: New Whatsapp updates announced to enhance privacy, convenience

Korean food brand recently forayed into halal sector
WhatsApp, a widely used messaging app, has announced three new updates over the last month, focusing on ensuring privacy, enhancing security, and increasing convenience.
UAE users reported receiving notifications from the Meta-owned company as the messaging platform announced these updates through direct messages to millions of WhatsApp users.
Have you meant to delete a message for everyone, only to realise that you clicked on "delete for me"? The most recent update enables users to undo "delete for me."
The message you sent will be back and can then be deleted for everyone, or you can choose to keep it in chat.
You no longer need to constantly search for messages. To ensure convenience and ease of access, Whatsapp rolled out an update that enables you to quickly access important messages, by following these steps:
Group admins can also allow members to pin messages in a group chat.
Messages on Whatsapp are already end-to-end encrypted. Now, you can add an additional layer of security by turning on encrypted backups, and doing the following:
According to the update, even Whatsapp will not be able to access these messages.
