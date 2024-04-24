UAE: More than 83 million cyber threats detected, blocked

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 5:38 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 5:49 PM

More than 83 million cyber threats were blocked and detected in the UAE last year using solutions from Trend Micro, a report from the company showed.

The report, titled “Calibrating Expansion” showed the prevention of over 26 million email threats and more than 11 million malicious URL victim attacks. Furthermore, Trend Micro identified and stopped more than 28 million malware attacks, showcasing its effectiveness in protecting digital infrastructure in the country.

At GISEC, the region’s premier cybersecurity exhibition, Trend Micro is showcasing its state-of-the-art security offerings, including the groundbreaking Trend Vision One, recently launched in the UAE. The platform features the most robust attack surface management capabilities, providing an unparalleled, comprehensive framework for threat detection, response, and risk analysis. Trend Vision One– Attack Surface Risk Management combines continuous attack surface discovery, real-time risk assessments and prioritization, and automated mitigation actions to dramatically reduce risk exposure.

“In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity has emerged as a key pillar for securing digital transformation, for businesses, communities and individuals,” said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. “We are delighted to participate at GISEC, as it serves as an ideal platform to elevate awareness of cybersecurity, positioning it as a driving force for shaping a bold new future. Through our participation, Trend Micro reaffirms its dedication to providing enterprises in the country with innovative solutions, including our newly launched Trend Vision One platform, marking a momentous milestone in transforming the cybersecurity landscape in the UAE,” he added.

Bilal Baig, Technical Director, MEA, Trend Micro

“We have received had a lot of requests coming from the government and banking customers. Because of the regulations, rhey were not able to use the cybersecurity technologies which were available outside. So, what we did was to bring our flagship solutions within the borders of UAE. This was a very big launch, the first of its time across the industry, as well for UAE,” Bilal Baig, Technical Director, MEA, Trend Micro, told Khaleej Times.

Hackers are increasingly using AI in their attacks. “We have already seen very, very sophisticated attacks using AI already, and we are taking a two-part approach to it. The first part is the security for AI. This means that the models which are being used for the AI, the prompt in tuning the solution which are coming for AI, how do you do the security for them? And other aspect is AI for security, which is how do you enhance the solutions which are currently using cybersecurity and putting an element of AI to make them more smarter. We are you working very heavily on these two streams already. We have solutions in place for security for AI is already but we are enhancing Trend Micro solutions as well on the AI front,” Baig said.