UAE: Microsoft users urged to apply security updates to avoid data theft

Event brings together senior officials and key business leaders
Microsoft has released new security updates addressing various vulnerabilities across products.
UAE's Cyber Security Council recommends applying the security updates, as these vulnerabilities allow attackers to gain control of systems, access sensitive data, or perform unauthorised actions.
Microsoft has released security updates to address 79 vulnerabilities, including four that are actively exploited. Successful exploitation could allow remote code execution, privilege escalation, or security bypass, leading to system control, data theft, or denial of service.
The authority has urged residents to apply the security updates and circulate this information to subsidiaries and partners.
ALSO READ:
Event brings together senior officials and key business leaders
Other areas of cooperation include exchange of knowledge and experiences in public auditing
Debonair by Andrea Blk is preparing to relaunch with a new collection
The excess producing countries also reaffirmed their commitment to compensate for the full volume of excess production by September 2025
Founded 55 years ago, the fashion brand now has over 450 stores across 17 markets
Move boosting downstream manufacturing status and operation 300bn
Move will strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading international financial centre
Move underscores India's growing role in the global supply chain