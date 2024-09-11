E-Paper

UAE: Microsoft users urged to apply security updates to avoid data theft

Microsoft has released security updates to address 79 vulnerabilities, including four that are actively exploited

Web Desk
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 2:36 PM

Microsoft has released new security updates addressing various vulnerabilities across products.

UAE's Cyber Security Council recommends applying the security updates, as these vulnerabilities allow attackers to gain control of systems, access sensitive data, or perform unauthorised actions.


Microsoft has released security updates to address 79 vulnerabilities, including four that are actively exploited. Successful exploitation could allow remote code execution, privilege escalation, or security bypass, leading to system control, data theft, or denial of service.

The authority has urged residents to apply the security updates and circulate this information to subsidiaries and partners.

Web Desk

