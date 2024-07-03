UAE issues security alert: Samsung users urged to update devices to avoid data theft

US dollar hits a near 38-year high versus the Japanese yen as the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency leaves Treasury yields elevated
Samsung users have been urged to update their devices after the tech giant released security updates addressing some vulnerabilities.
The UAE Cyber Security Council has recommended users to update their Android devices to the latest version.
These vulnerabilities were found in major flagship models. This update includes patches from Google's Android Security Bulletin July 2024 and additional fixes from Samsung. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to a device or steal data.
Samsung has also put out some disclaimers for the updates, which are:
For more information on the vulnerabilities, users can visit the Samsung website.
