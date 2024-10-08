Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

UAE issues security alert for Samsung users

New security updates released by the tech giant address several critical vulnerabilities in Android OS

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Tue 8 Oct 2024, 5:47 PM

Samsung has released new security updates to address two critical vulnerabilities and 28 high-risk vulnerabilities in the Android OS.

UAE's Cyber Security Council has issued an alert asking residents to update their Samsung devices.


The authority has also urged residents to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners.

Earlier, on Saturday, authorities in the country issued a series of security alerts, urging residents to update their devices and Internet browsers. The advisory was particularly directed to those using Apple devices and Google Chrome.


The Cyber Security Council (CSC) alerted residents to 'high-risk' vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser, saying these could "potentially allow malicious actors to execute harmful code on your operating systems".

