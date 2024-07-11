UAE issues Microsoft alert: Users urged to update devices, avoid 139 vulnerabilities

US data is due later in the day, where expectations are for core inflation to have risen 0.2% on a monthly basis in June, putting the annual figure at 3.4%
The UAE's Cyber Security Council has urged Microsoft users to update their devices in order to avoid more than 100 vulnerabilities.
The authority said in an alert today that Microsoft released 139 security updates across various products. They include Windows, Office, .NET, Azure, and more.
The authority added that some of the vulnerabilities that have now been addressed were critical and have been actively exploited.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Last week, the authority issued an alert for Samsung users to update their devices after the tech giant released security updates addressing some vulnerabilities.
These vulnerabilities were found in major flagship models. This update includes patches from Google's Android Security Bulletin July 2024 and additional fixes from Samsung. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to a device or steal data.
ALSO READ:
US data is due later in the day, where expectations are for core inflation to have risen 0.2% on a monthly basis in June, putting the annual figure at 3.4%
To combat surging inflation, the Fed in recent years hiked the benchmark lending rate to a decades-high level in hopes of easing demand
The Abu Dhabi company will retain the remaining 60 per cent stake in the project
The mega project will also see the establishment of the world's largest logistics hub for foodstuffs, fruit and vegetable trade
38% of the global population living in areas where they cannot use mobile internet due to barriers such as high cost and lack of skills
Robust liftings of Saudi crude from Asian buyers on a contractual basis provide market support, with August exports to China to rise for the first time in four months
It gave initial guidance of about 185 basis points over US Treasuries for a 10.5-year debt transaction, non-callable for 5.5 years: Document