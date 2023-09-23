UAE issues Apple security alert, urges residents to update devices

South Korea will remove tariffs on almost 90% of all items
The UAE's Cyber Security Council has issued an alert on security vulnerabilities that have been detected in certain Apple devices.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the authority said that three security vulnerabilities were detected in some products.
The alert said: "Three security vulnerabilities have been detected in Apple products, targeting iPhone 8 and later, iPad Mini 5th generation and newer, macOS Monterey and later on Mac devices, and Apple Watch from version 4 and later."
The authority has asked residents to update their Apple devices to ensure complete protection.
The Council even shared the fixed versions for the products, which are given in the image below:
