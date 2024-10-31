UAE: Is someone watching your child sleep? How to secure baby monitors from cyber criminals

In today's interconnected world, where our lives are heavily dependent on technology, the convenience of baby monitors brings both peace of mind and potential cyber risks.

While these devices help busy parents keep an eye on their little ones from afar, they can also expose families to dangers if not adequately secured. UAE's Cyber Security Council alerts residents that weak passwords, outdated software, and unencrypted communications create vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit.

In 2024, Kaspersky reported a significant increase in baby monitor hacks. Cybercriminals could remotely access baby monitors and speaking directly to children. They can also spy on your child through the monitor, potentially recording footage or even manipulating what you see.

But how are they able to do that? Weak security exposes your baby monitor.

Weak passwords are easy for cybercriminals to crack

Unencrypted connections make it simple to intercept your feed

Outdated software leaves your monitor vulnerable

With reports of such incidents on the rise, taking proactive measures to safeguard your family's privacy is crucial. By implementing strong passwords, ensuring Wi-Fi encryption, and regularly updating your monitoring devices, you can protect your home and maintain the security you deserve.

Change default passwords: Always change the default username and password that comes with the device. Create a strong, unique password that combines letters, numbers, and special characters.

Enable two-factor authentication: If your baby monitor supports it, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for an added layer of security. This requires a second form of verification in addition to your password.

Update software regularly: Keep your device's firmware up to date. Manufacturers often release updates to fix security vulnerabilities, so check for updates regularly.

Use strong Wi-Fi security: Ensure your home Wi-Fi network is secure by using WPA3 encryption (or WPA2 if WPA3 isn’t available). Set a strong, unique password for your Wi-Fi network.

Disable unnecessary features: Turn off any features that you don’t use, such as remote access or cloud storage options, to minimize potential vulnerabilities.