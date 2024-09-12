UAE iPhone fans sell old models, pay advance ahead of in-store release

Apple iPhone 16 models are displayed following Apple's "It's Glowtime" event. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 2:05 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 2:18 PM

After the much-hyped launch of Apple’s latest offering, the excitement is now building around the in-store availability of iPhone 16 on September 20. In anticipation, iPhone enthusiasts in the UAE have started trading in their older models to secure the latest device.

Some residents have paid advance deposits in the local markets, with a markup of around Dh2,000 to ensure they are among the first to own the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Local traders report an influx of enquiries and bookings, with some customers selling their old iPhones to maximise their returns before the new model floods the market.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Moideen Mustafa, manager at Phone Line in Deira, said that the demand has been overwhelming. “We have received hundreds of enquiries daily since the start of September. Many iPhone enthusiasts have already booked the new iPhone 16 Pro Max by making advance payment. People in the market have reported that many are ready to buy with a markup price of Dh2,000 on the first day,” said Mustafa.

“Some of our loyal customers have already sold their old iPhones to us virtually, but they are still using them and will trade them in as soon as we can get them the new one,” added Mustafa.

Traders across Dubai are witnessing a high level of interest among enthusiasts for iPhone 16 Pro Max. "More than 100 customers have already booked the iPhone 16 Pro Max with us,” said Mustafa.

Moideen Mustafa

Older models in high demand

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max is creating a buzz, the demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max has also seen a sharp increase, with prices soaring due to limited supply. “The new iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB, was previously priced at Dh4,000 in the local market, but now it’s selling for Dh4,400 due to the high demand and lack of availability,” said Mustafa.