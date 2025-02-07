UAE, France to build 1-gigawatt AI data centre: What we know about this mega tech project

France's President Emmanuel Macron and President Sheikh Mohamed. Photo: AFP

In a big move into the global future of artificial intelligence (AI), the UAE is collaborating with France to develop a 1GW AI data centre.

The UAE will invest billions of euros into the mega 'campus' that is set to become the largest such AI facility in Europe, the French presidency said on Thursday.

The announcement comes soon after President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Paris for a state visit. The establishment of the centre was part of a larger AI agreement signed between the Emirati leader and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The two leaders expressed their desire to create a strategic partnership in the field of AI and committed to exploring collaborations on projects and investments supporting the development of the AI ​​value chain," a joint Franco-Emirati statement said.

AI data centres are slated to stock data and provide the enormous energy required for the new technology.

The UAE-France agreement was inked as global experts began debating the threats and promise of AI at a gathering in Paris on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a summit of world leaders on the fast-moving technology.

Here's what we know about this artificial intelligence investment:

How much will it cost?

The centre will be the core of a new AI "campus" and will have up to a gigawatt of capacity, "which represents investments of 30 to 50 billion euros", the French presidency said in a statement.

What will the investments include?

The two governments said the investments would be in both French and Emirati AI. It will include:

The acquisition of cutting-edge chips

Data centres

Talent development

The establishment of virtual data embassies to enable the establishment of sovereign AI and cloud infrastructures in both countries.

Where will the major AI data centre be built?

Based on the UAE Government's statement on state-run news agency WAM, the '1GW AI Campus' will be built in France.

The French government earlier on Thursday said it had located 35 sites to host AI data centres.

An announcement on the first investments will be made at the Choose France summit later this year.

What does this project mean for the UAE and France?