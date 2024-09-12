E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE authority issues security update alert for Google Chrome users

The updates address multiple vulnerabilities that could potentially allow attackers to execute malicious code on affected system

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 7:44 PM

The UAE's Cyber Security Council alerted Google Chrome users of a security update on Thursday.

This comes after Google released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser.


These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to execute malicious code on affected system, the authority said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has recommended users to apply the security updates and to also circulate this information to subsidiaries and partners.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business