UAE authority issues alert over Crowdstrike technical glitch

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 11:58 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 12:18 PM

Amid global outages affecting major airlines and banks, UAE authorities on Friday issued an alert — urging users of Crowdstrike software to be wary of any software updates.

"We inform you that there is a technical defect in the Crowdstrike software update that may affect the electronic systems of the institutions that use it," the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority said in a post.

Users are advised not to perform any updates or downloads until the problem is resolved.

The TDRA is monitoring the situation.

Crowdstrike is a US-based cybersecurity technology firm that serves major institutions from around the world.

In Australia, media, banks and telecoms companies suffered outages, which the government said appears to be linked to a Crowdstrike issue.

Crowdstrike ran a recorded phone message on Friday when Reuters contacted its technical support saying it was aware of reports of crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system relating to its Falcon sensor, without mentioning Australia.

There was no information to suggest the outage was a cyber security incident, the office of Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness said in a post on X.