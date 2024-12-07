UAE: Apple announces new store in Al Ain, set to open in 2025

'We’re thrilled to open our newest store in Abu Dhabi and to keep sharing the magic of Apple with even more people,' the tech giant's CEO Tim Cook said
Photo: Reuters
Apple on Saturday announced that another store – its fifth – will open in the UAE in 2025. The tech giant said that the new store will be located in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.
In a statement, Tim Cook, the CEO said, "The UAE is home to an incredible community of creators, innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs, and we’re excited to keep growing our teams, supporting local businesses, and strengthening our ties with our customers here."
Located in the city of Al Ain, the newest Apple Store will offer an engaging shopping and learning experience for customers from across the region, while showcasing Apple’s most innovative products.
"We’re thrilled to open our newest store in Abu Dhabi and to keep sharing the magic of Apple with even more people,” Cook added.
In the past five years, Apple has invested more than Dh6 billion across the country, supporting more than 38,000 jobs aside from spending with Emirati companies and the thriving iOS app economy.
The Emirati developer community continues to be a powerful force for economic growth, supporting jobs across the country at companies large and small. Since the launch of the App Store, developers in the UAE have earned nearly Dh5 billion from their apps selling digital goods and services to customers around the world, with earnings up over 750 per cent since 2019.
