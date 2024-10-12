Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon36°C

TikTok slashes hundreds of jobs in AI shift

A spokesperson of the social media platform said that the job cuts were part of an effort to boost content moderation

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM

  • By
  • AFP

Top Stories

UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

UAE residents to remove toxic oleander plant from gardens after Abu Dhabi ban

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

Social media platform TikTok said it will slash hundreds of jobs, with a significant number of employees in Malaysia expected to be affected, as the company shifts to AI-assisted content moderation.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, said Friday it would cut several hundred jobs around the world, without providing a breakdown by country.


Recommended For You

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

UAE: Back pain? Office chairs, long work hours could be the problem, say experts

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE residents to remove toxic oleander plant from gardens after Abu Dhabi ban

Sharjah: 93 mosques to offer Friday sermons, lessons in 5 languages

 

Less than 500 jobs in Malaysia are expected to be affected by the move.

A TikTok spokesperson said that the job cuts were part of an effort to boost content moderation.


"We expect to invest $2 billion globally in trust and safety in 2024 alone and are continuing to improve the efficacy of our efforts, with 80% of violative content now removed by automated technologies," the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The company uses a combination of human moderators and automated detection to review content posted on the platform.

The restructuring follows months of speculation that TikTok was planning to significantly reduce its global operations and marketing workforce.

According to the company website, ByteDance has over 110,000 employees based out of more than 200 cities globally.

The layoffs also come as tech giants face increased regulatory pressure in Malaysia, where a surge of malicious content on social media was reported earlier this year.

The government of the Southeast Asian country has since asked social media platforms to apply for an operating licence in an effort to tackle rising cybercrime, including online fraud, sexual crimes against children and cyberbullying.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story