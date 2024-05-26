TBO goes public to accelerate growth of travel agencies in the Middle East

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 5:13 PM

TBO Tek Limited, a leading travel distribution platform in the global travel and tourism industry, recently completed the public listing of its equity shares in India via the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE). The company raised approximately $186 million (Rs15.5 billion) from this initial public offering.

The issue received an overwhelming response across all categories of investors, being oversubscribed 86.70 times overall. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 125.51 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) portion received a subscription of 50.60 times. The retail individual investors portion received 25.74 times, while the portion reserved for employees received 17.82 times subscription.

The company was listed with a premium of more than 50 per cent over the issue price.

In the Middle East, TBO is known for its pathbreaking B2A strategy - an acronym for Business to Travel Agents - in the tourism industry. B2A is a first-of-its-kind strategy in the region aimed at empowering agents to maximise earnings by catering to travellers seeking customized and convenience-oriented tourism services.