Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 7:57 PM

Sony said Tuesday it would launch an upgraded version of its flagship games console PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7, claiming it will have enhanced graphics and AI capabilities.

"Simply put it's the most powerful console we've ever built and a worthy edition to the PS5 family," Mark Cerny, PlayStation's lead architect, said in a video announcement.

