Sonos to launch first-ever headphones

Sonos recently announced the launch of its first-ever headphones, the Sonos Ace, marking the brand's eagerly awaited entry into the personal listening category. Leveraging Sonos' renowned audio and design expertise, these premium over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones offer breathtaking lossless and spatial audio, world-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and Aware Mode. The highlight is the new TrueCinema technology, which delivers an immersive home theatre experience by mapping the listener’s space to create a realistic surround sound environment.
The Sonos Ace headphones will be available in Black and Soft White starting June 11 in the UAE for Dh2,099. They feature custom-designed drivers for impeccable precision and clarity, 30-hour battery life with ultra-fast charging, and sustainable materials, including replaceable ear cushions and a 75 per cent recycled travel case.
Designed for long-lasting comfort, the headphones incorporate lightweight, premium materials and a sleek, intuitive design. For more details, visit the Sonos website and follow their social media channels.
