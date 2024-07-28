Samsung reaps benefits of introducting AI in devices

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 6:25 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 6:31 PM

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into Samsung’s flagship devices has significantly boosted the South Korean’s tech major’s sales in the category, an official said.

“Pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold 6 has risen 30 per cent over last year. The flip has been the star of the show this year,” Fadi Abu Shamat, senior director and head of mobile eXperience division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of Samsung’s recent Galaxy Creators’ Day in Dubai.

Samsung began introducing AI into its flagship devices earlier this year, with the S24 Series kicking off the process. This was expanded into the Flip and Fold series over the next few months, with the latest now being the new launches of the foldable devices, along with the smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds3. “Galaxy AI has given a new reason to believe in a new creative tool and productivity tool to the foldable factors,” Abu Shamat said.

The event featured several notable content creators representing diverse fields such as tech, fashion, travel, and wellness who shared their experiences with the new Galaxy devices. The creators explored how the new line-up enhances their unique workflows. Together, they demonstrated the capabilities of the new devices in delivering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to empower today’s storytellers.

Building on the success of Galaxy AI introduced earlier this year, Samsung is pushing the boundaries of mobile artificial intelligence with its versatile and flexible foldable devices. The new Galaxy Z Series leverages its unique form factors to enable innovative mobile experiences powered by AI, whether using the Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, the Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow, or the iconic FlexMode. Samsung expected content creators to be a significant part of its clientele, especially as the UAE as identified the creative economy as one of the main pillars of its diversification strategy. The Dubai Creative Economy Strategy aims to enhance the contribution of the sector to five per cent the country’s GDP by 2025.

“The UAE in general attracts a large number of content creators, and content creation with ease with speed and efficiency is something that all content creators seek. I think that is where we come in picture. With Galaxy, content creation has become super easy and we think that just like we at Samsung have democratized smartphones, now we are in process of democratising Galaxy with that we are going to accelerate the whole content creations. We are going to be at the center of all this and helping all the creators in the long run as well,” Shafi Alam, head of direct-to-consumer business & corporate marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said.