ROG Zephyrus G16: Elevating gaming with precision performance and DLSS3 innovation
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) introduced the Zephyrus G16 in 2024, enhancing their lineup of slim and light gaming laptops.
This model features a sleek aluminium body with customisable lighting and comes in a sophisticated platinum white colour. Its most impressive attribute is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, ensuring top-tier gaming performance and breathtaking visuals.
NVIDIA-powered performance
The Zephyrus G16 is equipped with the cutting-edge NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, offering outstanding performance for both gamers and creators. It incorporates advanced AI technologies such as DLSS 3.5, frame generation, and ray reconstruction, enhancing visuals and ensuring smooth gameplay even in the most demanding titles. The GPU's AI acceleration also benefits tools like Omniverse® and Stable Diffusion, allowing for quick image generation and efficient video editing and 3D rendering.
First ROG OLED gaming laptop
The Zephyrus G16 boasts a 2.5K 240 Hz OLED display with G-SYNC technology, ensuring fluid gaming experiences. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, it delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks.
Hyper-Efficient Cooling
The Zephyrus G16 is equipped with an intelligent cooling system to ensure peak performance. It features advanced tri-fan technology and a liquid metal thermal compound to effectively dissipate heat from the CPU. Models with NVIDIA GeForce GPUs also include a custom vapour chamber and dual fans to manage the thermal demands of high-performance hardware. This cooling solution guarantees smooth operation, even during intense gaming sessions.
Availability, pricing and offers
The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605) is now available at leading retailers and the ASUS Eshop in the UAE, with prices starting at Dh12,999. Additionally, NVIDIA, in partnership with Microsoft, offers the exclusive GeForce Rewards program. Purchasers of the Zephyrus G16 can enjoy a three-month subscription to PC Game Pass, providing access to a vast selection of games. This offer is available until July 5, 2024, or until current subscriptions end, encouraging gamers to take advantage of this excellent opportunity quickly.