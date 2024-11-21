Reddit down in UAE? Hundreds of users report issues after second major outage in two days

Photo: AFP file

Reddit was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a day after it rolled out a fix for a software bug that prevented tens of thousands of people from accessing the social media platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed more than 70,000 reports of outages.

Users in the UAE faced issued with the social media platform as well, with reports peaking at around 7.29pm.