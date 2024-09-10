OpenAI plans to release 'Strawberry' for ChatGPT in two weeks: report

Event brings together senior officials and key business leaders
OpenAI plans to release "Strawberry", its reasoning-focused artificial intelligence, as part of its ChatGPT service in the next two weeks, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people who have tested out the model.
Sam Altman-led OpenAI has propelled new interest and triggered heavy investments in AI, as businesses race to capitalize on the lucrative technology to boost their products.
The Microsoft-backed AI company said last week it has more than 1 million paying users across its business products, helped by strong adoption of its chatbot owing to its advanced large language model.
Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to "think" before responding, rather than immediately answering a query, according to the Information report.
Reuters had exclusively reported in July that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was working on a novel approach to its AI models in a project code-named Strawberry.
According to the Information report, while Strawberry is a part of ChatGPT, it is a standalone offering. But it is unclear exactly how it will be offered.
The initial version of Strawberry will only be able to take in and produce text, and not images, which means it is not yet multimodal, the report said.
Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Event brings together senior officials and key business leaders
Other areas of cooperation include exchange of knowledge and experiences in public auditing
Debonair by Andrea Blk is preparing to relaunch with a new collection
The excess producing countries also reaffirmed their commitment to compensate for the full volume of excess production by September 2025
Founded 55 years ago, the fashion brand now has over 450 stores across 17 markets
Move boosting downstream manufacturing status and operation 300bn
Move will strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading international financial centre
Move underscores India's growing role in the global supply chain