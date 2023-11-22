UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

OpenAI announces Sam Altman to return as CEO

The development comes just a couple of days since OpenAI announced that the former head of Twitch would be interim CEO

By Agencies

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
AFP file photo
AFP file photo

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM

In what could be the day's biggest plot twist for the tech industry, OpenAI on Wednesday announced that Sam Altman is returning to the company as CEO.

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," the company said in a post on X.

"We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."

The development comes just a couple of days since OpenAI announced that the former head of Twitch would be interim CEO. Emmett Shear acknowledged his new role on Monday morning, while also acknowledging “the process and communications” around Altman’s firing Friday were “handled very badly” and damaged trust in the company.

Seventy-two hours after he was fired for "not being candid enough" with the board of directors of OpenAI, it was announced that Altman would join the company's top backer Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

More to follow

ALSO READ:


More news from Business