Odoo Middle East announces strategic partnership with Hotdesk Technologies Middle East

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 7:30 PM

Odoo, an open-source ERP system, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the coworking marketplace Hotdesk to enhance growth for small and medium businesses by leveraging Odoo's robust ERP solutions and Hotdesk's flexible workspace offerings.

The brings together their expertise and resources to drive digital transformation and foster innovation across industries. The announcement formalizes the collaboration between Hotdesk Technologies Middle East HQ and Odoo Middle East to facilitate Hotdesk's flexible workspace solutions with access to over 2,500 businesses, 650 coworking spaces, and over 200,000 users in the region.

This partnership offers Hotdesk users numerous technical and commercial benefits related to digital transformation, providing a significant advantage for dynamic workspace enthusiasts and businesses of all sizes. Odoo will regularly provide Hotdesk users with free industry-specific workshops, both in-person and online, as part of an aligned expertise exchange plan. Additionally, interested businesses can benefit from a free trial of Odoo's software services.