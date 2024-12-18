NVIDIA GeForce RTX brings power, performance, and portability to gamers and creators this holiday season

Gamers and creators have the perfect opportunity to elevate their setups this holiday season with devices powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series. From powerful graphics cards and sleek laptops to high-performance desktops and immersive G-SYNC displays, the AI-powered RTX 40 Series combines stunning visuals and game-winning responsiveness. Engineered to redefine gaming, creativity, productivity, and development, these devices are the ultimate upgrade for anyone seeking the best in technology ahead of the new year.

NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs power some of the fastest laptops and PCs available today, enabling all activities from gaming, schoolwork, creativity, and entertainment. Featuring specialised, built-in AI processors, these GPUs deliver world-leading AI performance on Windows PCs. This not only transforms workflows and enables users to tackle complex tasks with ease, but also enhances productivity and unlocks unparalleled creativity and gaming experiences.

Game Like Never Before

For gamers, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series delivers an unprecedented level of performance and image quality. With AI-powered DLSS technology, players can enjoy ultra-smooth gameplay and bold visuals, offering an immersive gaming experience.

With the Lenovo Legion Pro 7, gamers can run their favorite games at the maximum settings to truly appreciate the visuals and atmosphere, free from stuttering or other performance issues.

Transforming Creative Workflows with Advanced AI

Creators also benefit from the advanced capabilities of RTX GPUs, which accelerate over 120 of the most popular creative applications – supercharging their workflows with AI. The RTX platform also offers access to exclusive NVIDIA Studio apps, including Canvas for digital artists, Omniverse for 3D creators, and Broadcast for streamers. These tools, combined with AI-enhanced hardware, allow creators to sketch, animate, design intricate 3D models, visualise architectural plans, and even live-stream. MSI VECTOR 17 HX, for example, empowers creators to bring their imagination to life at lightning speed.

AI-Driven Productivity

Beyond gaming and creativity, RTX-powered AI improves everyday tasks and entertainment. A laptop like the Lenovo Legion 9 will allow users to leverage features like Chat RTX, NVIDIA’s customisable AI chatbot that can search notes, files, and photos with text or voice and provides personalised answers. RTX Video upscales low-resolution internet videos to crystal-clear 4K with AI. NVIDIA Broadcast transforms any room into a home studio with advanced streaming tools, ensuring smarter, faster, and more enjoyable experiences for every user.

Supporting Students with STEM Acceleration

For students, GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops and desktops bring AI acceleration to many popular STEM applications, helping them complete coursework faster and study more efficiently. With the ability to support both lower-level and advanced tasks, RTX-powered devices offer the flexibility and speed needed for academic success. For instance, with the MSI Cyborg 15, students can do their homework on the go with GeForce RTX, instead of being bound to the computer lab.

Balancing Power and Portability

Enjoy the perfect blend of optimised performance, extended battery life, and ultra-cool, whisper-quiet laptops with NVIDIA's exclusive AI-powered Max-Q technology. Whether gaming, creating, or working, RTX laptops are designed to keep users focused and productive in the zone. Laptops such as the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 allow users to play, create and tackle everyday tasks effortlessly – wherever they are – keeping them ahead of deadlines and ensuring productivity never skips a beat.

This holiday season, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series devices are the most ideal upgrade for gamers, creators, students, and professionals. The world's fastest and most advanced hardware, RTX 40 Series delivers power, efficiency, and versatility, setting a new standard for performance and portability.

For more details on exclusive holiday deals, visit: www.nvidia.com/en-me/geforce/pc-gaming-deals/