Now, Dubai uses drones to monitor key housing projects, check for damages, water leaks

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 2:28 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 2:45 PM

Drones and AI (artificial intelligence) are now being used to monitor construction activities at residential and housing project sites in Dubai “to ensure compliance with work plans, timelines, and safety standards”, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced on Saturday.

The MBRHE said the use of drone technology also “extends beyond monitoring to include preventive maintenance of housing and assets".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Drones can help detect damages not visible to the naked eye, such as water leaks and insulation faults, with high efficiency and effectiveness.

“Utilising advanced, high-resolution imaging technologies and AI-based image and data analysis, drones provide precise recommendations, saving time and effort while ensuring a safe and sustainable living environment,” MBRHE added.

Abdullah Al Shehi, MBRHE director of Engineering Projects Department, said: “We are confident that this technology will contribute to achieving our strategic objectives, enhancing the efficiency of our operations, and elevating the housing system in the emirate."

The authority said they are collaborating with “leading global companies to ensure the provision of drone and AI solutions designed according to the best international standards".

The MBRHE has also trained in-house operators to enable them to use drone technologies and analyse project data effectively.