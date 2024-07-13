New WhatsApp feature: Translate chat messages in-app soon

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 7:26 PM

If you use WhatsApp to primarily communicate with people around you – whether for personal or professional purposes – an exciting new feature may be rolling out very soon.

WhatsApp Beta Info said that the social media messaging platform was testing a new feature that allows users to translate messages they receive within the app.

So, when you receive a message in a foreign language you don't necessarily know how to read in – the app will automatically translate it to your preferred language. This feature is currently being developed for Android phones.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.