New version of ChatGPT launched for $200 a month as OpenAI looks to expand

OpenAI launched a version of its popular chatbot ChatGPT priced at $200 per month, which can be used in engineering fields and for research, as the AI firm looks to expand industry applications for its technology.

The new tier, called ChatGPT Pro, will be in addition to OpenAI's existing subscriptions of ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise. It underscores the firm's ambitions to further commercialize its technology, which had kicked off the AI boom.

ChatGPT Pro will allow access to the most advanced OpenAI tools, including unlimited access to its new reasoning model o1, o1 mini, GPT-4o and advanced voice, the company said. The subscription also includes o1 pro mode, a version which uses additional computing power to solve more complex queries.

