Photo: AP

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:05 AM

More than 1,000 X users in the UAE reported that the social media platform was down at 10.01am on Thursday, December 21. However, at 11.02am, Khaleej Times is now able to access and view tweets as before.

Reports by downdetector said that the website had more than 47,000 outage reports worldwide.

UAE residents began reporting issues with the platform, formerly known as Twitter, at 9.15am.

Users on the platform had been unable to view any tweets and were only able to see other accounts on the website and the application.

A blank screen was shown on the application, with no tweets being displayed on the timeline.

Even when clicking on a notification from the app, instead of displaying the tweet some users had reported seeing the message, "Nothing to see here – yet."

ALSO READ: