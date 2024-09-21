iPhone 16 in UAE: Resellers pay Dh2,500 premium to buy Pro Max, eye big profits in home countries

Photo: AFP file

The launch of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has seen a surge of international buyers flocking to the UAE. These eager travellers from various parts of the world were willing to pay a premium of Dh1,500 to Dh2,500 above the retail price to get their hands on the device before it becomes widely available in their home countries. With limited stock and high demand, the UAE has become a prime destination for resellers, looking to take advantage of the opportunity to sell the devices at an even higher cost in their home countries.

Among the early crowd lining up outside the Apple Store on the first day of the release at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi was Ahmet K, who travelled all the way from Uzbekistan, to secure his iPhones. “In Tashkent, we cannot buy new iPhone 16 Pro models right now,” said Ahmet. “Even when it's available in the local market back home, the prices can range from Dh7,500 to Dh9,500, which is nearly 30 to 40 percent extra.”

For Ahmet, this period presents a lucrative opportunity. “For us, this time of the year is to make money selling iPhones at a premium. I paid Dh2,000 extra for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, 512GB. I have around 16 phones now, and I’ll be flying back to Tashkent before the demand decreases.”

Dilnoz U, another Uzbek traveller, flew to Dubai to take iPhones back home. “The premium is very high on the first day. People who managed to reserve the phone are selling it at markup prices starting from Dh2,000 and above,” she said. Despite the additional cost, Dilnoz was undeterred. “The price hike isn’t a concern when it guarantees good returns back home. The only issue is availability,” she said, adding that she paid Dh1,500 premium for the iPhone 16 Pro, 512GB. “I will be able to make around Dh1,000 profit in one device,” she added.

These international buyers highlight a growing trend, where people from countries with limited iPhone supply are taking advantage of Dubai’s quick access to the latest gadgets.

Kumar, a buyer from Mumbai, India, arrived in Dubai on September 10 and successfully reserved two iPhones on the launch day. “I want to take back as many devices as I can. It’s nearly impossible to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India right now because of massive demand,” said Kumar.

“In total, I have about five iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB models, three of which I paid a premium of Dh2,000 for each piece. The demand is so high back home that I can easily sell them, making at least Dh1,000 profit per device,” added Kumar.