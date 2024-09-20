iPhone 16 craze in UAE: Why crowds can't wait to get the latest Apple device every year

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

It’s like a tradition — there’s an iPhone craze every September, and it’s no exception in the UAE. Why is there such a craze? Is it just for status and bragging rights? “Maybe for some, but not for everyone,” experts and avid iPhone users told Khaleej Times on Friday, when lucky users finally got their hands on the latest iteration of their favourite gadget.

“Apple branding is status-making — make no mistake about it. It is undeniable that Apple has a cultural prestige but reducing their popularity to being just a status symbol is over-simplification of the impact it has for generations,” said avid iPhone user Rex Bacarra, an Abu Dhabi-based university professor of philosophy and ethics.

“I see the iPhone as a representation of innovation, reliability, security, and quality. Apple pushes the boundaries of innovation — of what works consistently and reliably with cutting edge features. Its design is truly sleek and elegant but it’s the functionality that is at the heart of it all,” added the university professor who will be trading his current iPhone 15 to a new iPhone16.

Security appeal

Dubai-based IT security expert Rayad Kamal Ayub said the iPhone’s reputation for security added a layer of appeal. Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available, he said.

“Parents — concerned about their teenagers’ digital well-being — may lean towards iPhones as a secure option for their children’s first smartphones,” Ayub added. “Apple is a household name in the UAE."

“The App Store is a treasure trove of diverse and engaging applications. From gaming to social media, the iOS platform offers an extensive array of apps that cater to the interests and preferences of teenagers. This rich app ecosystem undoubtedly contributes to the iPhone’s popularity among the younger demographic,” said Ayub, managing director of Rayad Group.

Bacarra added that the iPhone’s appeal cuts across generations. “Users simply appreciate the ease of use. Whether you are a pro or new to Apple’s ecosystem, the iPhone offers a very intuitive interface that’s easy to understand. There is also the seamless integration across all Apple devices — MacBook, iPad, iPhone, AirPod, watch — wherein everything just works together without hiccups. It actually makes life more technologically convenient.”

Key threats to look out for in 2024

The mobile threat landscape, however, is constantly evolving; and bad actors are increasingly targeting smart devices with scams and malware. Ayub said that while Android users are indisputably more exposed to cyber threats, iOS hasn’t quite proven to be a safe haven either.

“In fact, one could argue that threats tailored to the Apple ecosystem are better suited to their goals,” said Ayub. “Some attacks on iOS devices are highly targeted and use million-dollar exploits. Others take advantage of inherent weaknesses in the implementation of old technologies, like SMS. Whichever the case, attackers have avenues aplenty to target the Apple install base.”