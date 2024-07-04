Indian Gen AI firm expands into Middle East

Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-founder at Jio Haptik

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 11:21 PM

Jio Haptik, a major player in Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) solutions, is expanding into the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Enterprises across diverse industries in these markets leverage Jio Haptik’s cutting-edge technology to drive business transformation and innovation. Jio Haptik’s expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia signifies a pivotal shift towards a more intelligent, automated, and future-ready business environment.

With the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions fueled by economic diversification, government initiatives, a tech-savvy population, and the drive for business efficiency and innovation - Jio Haptik’s entry into the Middle Eastern market is timely and strategic. The AI-first company, headquartered in Mumbai, has begun implementing its advanced generative AI products and services for businesses across retail, e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, and financial services, among others.