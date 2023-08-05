India delays import restriction on laptops, tablets until November 1

Government says import consignments can be cleared till October 31 without a licence

By Reuters Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 12:17 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 11:12 AM

India on Friday announced that restriction on import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers will be effective from November 1.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the country’s trade regulator said a transition period of about three months will be given before a new licensing regime for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers comes into effect.

This is a partial reversal from a surprise decision on Thursday to impose the licensing requirement with immediate effect, which had prompted calls for a delay.

"Import consignments can be cleared till October 31 without a licence and a government permit would be required for clearance of import from November 1," the government said in a notification.

Earlier in the day, a government official told Reuters that it was examining an industry request to defer the new import licence order by three to six months.

The government's notification on Thursday did not give a reason for the action, which could affect technology companies such as Apple, Dell and Samsung and potentially see them boost local manufacturing.

The move was aimed at addressing the trade imbalance with China, another government official told reporters.

Deputy IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said the move was aimed to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" and reduce dependence on imports.

His ministry earlier in the day assured that the government would be prompt in issuing licences and not create supply gaps in the market.