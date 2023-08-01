How to download Google on Huawei ?
Google Services on Huawei is essential for Huawei users if they are keen to leverage the Google suite of apps on their Huawei devices.
Google Apps (or GApps) are incredible platforms for your daily needs such as emailing, taking notes, creating and editing documents, making presentations, preparing sheets, and more. Hence, for many smartphone customers, Google Services on Huawei is crucial to unlocking the true potential of GApps.
The good news is, you can easily install Google Services for Huawei devices via AppGallery, Huawei's amazing app marketplace, and by using GBox, an app that improves user experience with Google Services and other top apps for smartphones.
Without further ado, let us look at how to install Google Services on Huawei.
What is GBox?
So the GBox app is nothing but a utility that betters the user experience when downloading and using Google Services and other global apps.
GBox is completely safe to use, as it is tested and verified by AppGallery. Besides improving user experience and performance, GBox unlocks all popular features of your favourite apps.
Easy steps to install Google Services on Huawei from AppGallery
Follow the below steps to quickly install Google Services for Huawei.
Step 1: Open AppGallery on your Huawei device.
Step 2: Enter the app name and search for Google Services in the search bar that appears in the top right corner of your screen.
Step 3: Tap on INSTALL, which appears on the right-hand side of the Google icon.
Step 4: Once the installation finishes, it will move to the GBox installation page. Wait for GBox to install.
Also, you need to download GBox only once, after which you can just follow steps one to three to install any app of your choice.
Step 5: Go to the home screen, and you will see both Google and GBox. Open the Google app.
Step 6: Sign in to start using Google.
There you go. You can now use Google and its many services on your Huawei device.
We hope we simplified this amazing way to install Google Services on Huawei! You can now access all the useful GApps from your Huawei device.
Enjoy the app experience on AppGallery by exploring a vast range of epic and useful applications.
The bottom line
Google Services on Huawei is a suite of services essential to access your Google account on your Huawei smartphone with all its world-leading and unique features.
This article has described an incredible way to install Google Services on Huawei, which every Huawei user should have on their smartphones. We hope you liked this guide.
If you have queries, you can simply reach out to Huawei's support team. Watch this tutorial guide on how to download Google Services for Huawei devices.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is Google Services?
It is a suite of services essential to using your Google account and Google apps across your smartphone, with all their world-leading and unique features.
Is GBox safe to download?
Yes, it is an official app, tested and verified by AppGallery.
What is the solution to installing Google Services on Huawei?
You can install Google Services on Huawei from AppGallery. Install and follow the instructions, and you're good to go.
How to update Google Services on Huawei devices?
Go to AppGallery > ME > Updates. If there's an update available for the app, it will show up. Tap UPDATE to start updating Google Services.
Are Google Services used worldwide?
As millions of people around the world use smartphones, they love to incorporate Google Services into their lives.