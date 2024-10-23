Hear Everything, Miss Nothing: A Fresh Look at Nothing's Ear (open) Earbuds

Nothing has once again done what it does best: blending form with function, and this time, it's come up with an open-ear solution for the audio lover who doesn't want to miss a beat of real life

Kushmita Bose







When it comes to earbuds, we often think of them solely as a portal to our favourite tunes, a way to escape the hustle and bustle of the world around us. But what if they could do more? In a tech world brimming with noise, Nothing's latest offering is all about helping you tune in without tuning out.

The new Nothing Ear (open) earbuds have taken the stage, merging sleek design with smart technology, and as their name suggests, they're designed to keep you connected to both your music and the world around you. Whether you're running, cycling, or simply jamming to your favorite playlist, these open-fit earbuds aim to strike the perfect balance between immersive sound and situational awareness.

A New Era of Listening

On October 16, Dubai Design District was alive with energy as Nothing hosted an exclusive run that got hearts pumping to the beat of both running shoes and music. The 'Nothing Run' was an exhilarating showcase of the Ear (open), blending fitness with cutting-edge technology. Runners were given the chance to experience firsthand what makes these earbuds stand out - an experience that, quite literally, left them breathless.

"The music is actually really good," exclaimed runner Yacine Mohamed. "Even when I crank it up, I can still hear everything around me." Another runner Mustafa Al Hammad added, "You don't even know they're there. That's the whole thing. I was having a conversation with the person next to me while listening to my music - it's so impressive."

Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director of Middle East & Africa for Nothing Arabia, was equally excited: "It's our first open-ear product, and we tested it in over 28 million noise-canceling scenarios. The goal? To create earbuds that fit into every part of your day - whether you're in a meeting, on a call, working out, or running with kids." Gupta's enthusiasm was echoed throughout the event as he explained the many scenarios these buds were designed for, all while ensuring safety and connectivity. "It's immersive, but it also keeps you connected to your surroundings, which is crucial, especially when you’re on the move."

Why Choose Ear (open)?

The Ear (open) stands out for its innovative Open Sound Technology, which allows users to stay aware of their environment without compromising sound quality. Whether you're catching the subtle notes of a podcast or the upbeat tempo of your workout playlist, the earbuds create an audio experience that’s rich and clear, yet grounded in real-world awareness.

The iconic Nothing design is all here too. With a transparent aesthetic and a lozenge-shaped charge case, the Ear (open) looks every bit as futuristic as it sounds. Weighing just 8.1 grams per earbud, the lightweight feel makes them almost imperceptible - ideal for long-term use. Additionally, the charging case, measuring only 19 mm in thickness, is among the slimmest devices in the OWS category.

What’s Inside?

Aside from their head-turning looks, these earbuds pack some serious tech. With 30 hours of listening time (8 hours from the buds themselves and an extra 22 hours from the charging case), you won't have to worry about running out of juice mid-race - or mid-call. And speaking of calls, the Clear Voice Technology, powered by AI processing, ensures you’ll be heard clearly, even in noisy environments.

For those who love a bass-heavy sound, the Bass Enhance function will make your playlists thump even harder. Gamers also get some love with Low Lag Mode, which cuts down on audio delays during intense gaming sessions. Plus, thanks to dual Bluetooth connection, you can seamlessly switch between devices without missing a beat.

One of the most exciting features is ChatGPT integration, turning your earbuds into a hands-free information hub. Just ask away, and ChatGPT will provide real-time answers, allowing you to keep your phone in your pocket.

Built for Every Scenario

These earbuds aren't just for lounging - they’re built to move with you. Water-resistant and designed for comfort, the Ear (open) has a secure fit that won’t budge, no matter how fast you're sprinting to the finish line. "We wanted to create an all-day product that works in every situation," Gupta said. "From meetings to workouts, these buds are your go-to for everything."

What's Next?

Additionally, Nothing is gearing up to release Nothing OS 3.0 in December, following an open beta program in October. The new operating system will introduce enhanced features such as faster transitions between Camera and Gallery, a redesigned lock screen with more customisation options, AI-powered app categorization in the Smart Drawer, and interactive animations powered by the new Dot Engine.

Pricing and Availability

GCC customers can get their hands on the latest Nothing audio gadget across all authorised retailers and online platforms. The Ear (open) is available for purchase at Dh549 in the UAE and SR 599 in KSA.

