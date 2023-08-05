Google could delete your Gmail account from December 1 as new policy takes effect

How to know if you're at risk of losing your Google accounts and what you can do to keep them

Reuters file photo

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 7:10 AM

Google rolled out its new inactivity policy on Friday, August 4 — reminding users of the December 1 deadline, when it would start deleting accounts that haven't been active.

In an advisory, the tech giant said that they have updated the inactivity period for Google accounts to two years — across all their products and services, which includes Gmail.

An account is considered inactive if the user hasn't logged into it within two years, it clarified.

Emphasising the deadline, Google said: "An inactive account and any content in it will be eligible for deletion from December 1, 2023."

Once deleted, a Gmail address cannot be used again for a new account, it added.

The platform, however, clarified that users will be notified multiple times before an e-mail is wiped out.

"If your account is considered inactive, we will send several reminder e-mails to both you and your recovery emails (if any have been provided) before we take any action or delete any account content," it said. "These reminder e-mails will go out at least 8 months before any action is taken on your account."

Will YouTube accounts be deleted, too?

Since YouTube is owned by Google, some users wondered whether accounts on the popular video-sharing platform are covered by the policy.

Google said accounts "with YouTube channels, videos or comments" are exempted from the policy. Other exceptions include those that are connected with a loaded gift card or an account that has a published application.

How to keep your account active

Google listed some simple ways that can help users keep their accounts active:

Reading or sending an e-mail

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Sharing a photo

Downloading an app

Using Google Search

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

ALSO READ: