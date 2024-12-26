Gifting made easy with up to Dh2,000 off: Top ASUS laptop deals to celebrate the festive season

As the holiday season approaches, it's time to spread cheer and celebrate with thoughtful gifts

ASUS laptops offer the perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and exceptional value, making them ideal for gamers, creators, professionals, and everyday users. Whether you're shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, ASUS has you covered with exclusive bundles, discounts, and free gifts to add joy to the festive season.

From enhancing gaming adventures to empowering creative professionals and boosting everyday productivity, ASUS laptops are the ultimate tech gift. This Christmas and New Year, enjoy exclusive discounts of up to Dh2,000 and free premium bundles across a range of ASUS laptops designed to meet diverse needs.

Top ASUS Laptop Picks for Gifting

Make gifting easier this holiday season with these premium ASUS laptops. Here's a curated list to help you choose the perfect tech companion:

2024 ROG Strix G16 (G614JVR)

•Savings: Up to Dh2,000

•Key Features: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16" FHD display, Intel Core i9 processor, 1TB storage, Tri-Fan cooling technology

•Shop Now

•Ideal For: Gamers seeking superior performance and immersive gameplay

2024 ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834JYR)

•Savings: Up to Dh3,500

•Key Features: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 18” QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9 processor, ROG Intelligent Cooling System

•Shop Now

•Ideal For: Hardcore gamers pushing boundaries with cutting-edge performance

2024 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA507UV)

•Savings: Up to Dh700

•Key Features: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 15.6" FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1TB storage

•Shop Now

•Ideal For: Gamers who prioritise durability and value-packed performance

ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406)

•Savings: Up to AED 2,500

•Key Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 14" dual Lumina OLED touchscreen, Intel Arc graphics

•Shop Now

•Ideal For: Multitaskers and creators seeking innovative productivity solutions

ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406)

•Savings: Up to Dh1,000

•Key Features: AI-powered features, Intel Lunar Lake processor, ultra-light design (1.2kg, 1.1cm thin), 3K Lumina OLED display, 72Wh long-lasting battery

•Shop Now

•Ideal For: Professionals who value portability and style

ProArt P16 (H7606)

•Savings: Up to Dh600

•Key Features: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, ASUS Lumina OLED, exclusive AI-powered tools (MuseTree & StoryCube), 4K editing capabilities, lightweight design (1.85kg, 14.9mm thin)

•Shop Now

•Ideal For: Creators and designers requiring advanced tools for professional projects

Exclusive Festive Deals and Bundles

Every ASUS laptop purchase from the ASUS eShop comes with a free gift! Exciting options include ASUS tote bags, Jenga sets, DIY kits, gift boxes, or sunglasses. But that’s not all—leading retailers have special holiday offers too:

•Sharaf DG: Freebies worth up to Dh499 and a 1-year free antivirus subscription with purchases over Dh2,999.

•Eros: Get a 1-year free MS Office bundle and premium headphones for just Dh99.

•Emax: Enjoy freebies worth Dh249 or Dh149 and a 1-year MS Office subscription.

•Jumbo: A complete tech package including a Bluetooth speaker, TWS earbuds, mobile holder, power bank, and antivirus protection.

Hurry, these festive offers are valid for a limited time, so don't miss out!

This holiday season, make your gifting choices easier with ASUS laptops that cater to every need. From hardcore gaming to ultraportable designs for professionals, ASUS has something for everyone. With incredible discounts, exclusive bundles, and free gifts, there's no better way to celebrate the festive spirit.

Explore the full range of festive deals at ASUS eShop and top retailers and start 2025 with powerful technology that inspires and delights. Spread joy this Christmas and New Year with ASUS laptops—the perfect gift for you and your loved ones.