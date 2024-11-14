Get ready for the next evolution in durability with the unbreakable AI smartphone

With an improved display, larger battery, and faster supercharging capabilities, the smartphone is built to keep up with the demands of modern life

HONOR has always been at the forefront of smartphone innovation, and the HONOR X9 Series is a testament to this commitment. The HONOR X9b series was a breakthrough for HONOR, introducing the world to an unbreakable smartphone that set new standards in durability. This hero product allowed HONOR to significantly increase its market share globally, with an impressive +80 per cent sale out increase in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) compared to the X9a.

The success of the HONOR X9b series not only solidified HONOR's reputation for quality and innovation but also significantly boosted its market share. The X9b's unbreakable design captured the attention of consumers worldwide, particularly in the MEA region, where the demand for robust and reliable devices is high. This success has strengthened HONOR's brand presence and loyalty among consumers, positioning it as a leader in the durable mid-range smartphone segment.

Introducing the HONOR X9c: The Unbreakable AI smartphone

Building on its legacy, the HONOR X9c takes durability to new heights. The latest in the series, the Unbreakable AI Smartphone HONOR X9c, enhances drop resistance while offering exceptional resilience to extreme temperatures and water. With an improved display, larger battery, and faster supercharging capabilities, this smartphone is built to keep up with the demands of modern life. Powered by AI, the HONOR X9c is ready to deliver a seamless, enduring experience for today’s users.

Triple-Resistant Durability

A survey by Statista found that 68 per cent of smartphone users consider durability as a key factor when purchasing a new device. The HONOR X9c 5G is triple-resistant to drops, heat, and water, earning the prestigious SGS Gold Label certification for durability. This certification ensures that the HONOR X9c provides a more reliable and trustworthy smartphone experience against accidental damages. Whether you are an adventurer, a professional, or an everyday user, the HONOR X9c is engineered to withstand life's toughest challenges.

Revolutionary AI Features

The HONOR X9c also brings a host of incredible AI features that make life easier by addressing users' pain points. From the HONOR AI Motion Sensing feature that captures the perfect photo every time to the AI Eraser function that removes unwanted background distractions, the HONOR X9c is designed to enhance your daily life.

The introduction of the HONOR X9c is expected to further solidify HONOR's position in the mid-range smartphone segment. By offering a device that combines exceptional durability with cutting-edge AI features, HONOR aims to attract a broader audience, including professionals, adventurers, and everyday users who require a reliable and robust smartphone.

The HONOR X9c's competitive pricing and innovative features are designed to appeal to cost-conscious consumers without compromising on quality. This strategy is expected to drive higher sales volumes and increase market penetration, particularly in emerging markets where durability and affordability are key factors in purchasing decisions.

Offering users a range of style options, the HONOR X9c will come in four stunning colors: Titanium Purple, Sunrise Orange, Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan. Pre-orders in the UAE begin on November 22, with exciting gifts available for early buyers. Be among the first to experience the HONOR X9c's exceptional durability and innovative AI features.