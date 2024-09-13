UAE: Apple fans leave work early, take day off to pre-book iPhone 16

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 1:52 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 3:07 PM

Today, September 13, is a crucial day for loyal iPhone users as they rush to pre-book the latest iPhone 16. To be there in time, virtually, at 4pm, many enthusiasts have already taken compensatory leave from work, while others plan to leave early to secure the highly anticipated device.

The race to pre-book Apple’s newest phone is expected to be intense. Users will be glued to their screens, refreshing pages, with their fingers ready to click the moment bookings open at 4pm, hoping to buy the device before it sells out.

Some are making this purchase for personal use, whereas others are looking to profit from the high demand by selling the phones at a higher price.

Holding off for new iPhone

Mohammed Shuaib, an electronic engineer and a resident of Al Nahda, is among those who have taken the day off to ensure he doesn’t miss out.

“I applied for a comp off a few days ago to pre-book the new phone. I have been waiting for this moment, as I am finally buying a new phone after three years,” said Shuaib. He currently owns an iPhone 13 Pro Max and was initially planning to upgrade two months ago but decided to hold out for the iPhone 16 launch instead.

“I felt that instead of getting the 15 Pro Max, it’s better to wait a little longer and get the latest model. Now, I pray I am lucky and get my hands on it for the first delivery day,” said Shuaib. Like many tech enthusiasts, Shuaib knows how crucial it is to secure the phone on launch day, as the demand is expected to skyrocket once the bookings open.

'Huge markup'