Faster, cheaper deliveries: UAE residents to get packages delivered by drones

As UAE embraces innovation in logistics and transport, residents in the Emirates may soon receive their courier packages delivered by drones as early as next year.

The imminent introduction of cutting-edge services comes as Dronamics, the world's first cargo drone airline, and Aramex have announced drone delivery flights, leveraging the former's technology and the latter's fleet management capabilities to reduce parcel delivery time.

The drone will feature exclusive connectivity, navigation systems, and several safety measures, such as a parachute and collision avoidance.

Alaa Saoudi, Aramex Chief Operating Officer – Express Management told Khaleej Times, “The cargo hold should be able to give us 3.5 cubic meters of space which would be good for quick turn-around operations within our express middle mile operations. But it can be utilized for customers with larger consignments in the last mile as well.”

He added, “As part of this collaboration, we will be leveraging innovative drone technology from Dronamics, renowned for engineering and operating remotely piloted cargo aircraft, to enable same-day middle-mile and long-range deliveries within the region.”

These drones will assist in several ways, including improving carbon emissions and enhancing customer experience through higher productivity and lower costs.

The service can offer up to 80 per cent faster, 50 per cent cheaper, and 60 per cent lower carbon dioxide emissions freight compared to traditional transport services.

"We're excited to collaborate with Aramex, integrating our cargo drone technology to bring the transformative benefits of rapid, cost-effective, and sustainable same-day delivery to the global stage," said Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO of Dronamics.

This also follows Dubai’s recent showcase of the drone delivery trial for the safe and secure transportation of a wide range of consumer goods within the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

The zone serves as a real-world testbed for developing, evaluating, and demonstrating robotics and autonomous systems.

“We hope to achieve a 60 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions for express cargo movements compared to traditional transport services, making it well-suited for express deliveries. This partnership adds a new element to our Innovation teams - Future Vehicle Program,” said Angad Singh, Global Director of Innovation at Aramex.

Across key routes within region

Black Swan – Dronamics' remotely-piloted aircraft will be used to carry cargo payload across key routes within the region.

This special aircraft requires only 400 meters to land and take off, making it a viable solution for reaching remote and underserved areas where traditional airport infrastructure is missing or underdeveloped.

"We aim to conduct pilot flights with Dronamics in 2024, collaborating with the wider network of regulators and facilitators," Alaa Saoudi added.

Company heads reiterate the goal is to optimise the utilisation of this technology and ultimately improve customer experience.

"Aligned with a shared vision for the cargo drone delivery market, we will collaborate with Dronamics to explore potential joint deployment opportunities, starting in the UAE and expanding to other key markets such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Australia," added Singh.

