Dubai authority 'hires' AI employees that complete 24-hour tasks in 2 minutes

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has 'hired' AI employees that would transform daily office work. This new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology combines AI-driven machine learning and content recognition to complete tasks in just two minutes, which previously took 24 hours.

"The system is set to transform workflows by reducing task completion times and streamlining operations. DHA is proud to be the first organisation to use this technology in its daily operations," said Majid Sultan Al Meheiri, director of IT at DHA.

Speaking to Khaleej Times about the new RPA system, Al Meheiri added, "RPA acts as a virtual employee, capable of performing multiple tasks throughout the year. We have an employee ID and registration for the system.”

So far, DHA has deployed two RPA systems that are running ten services, with plans to add two more later this year. These virtual employees are designed to automate routine, repetitive, and rule-based tasks, freeing up human employees to focus on more creative and strategic roles.

Al Meheiri highlighted the significant improvements in efficiency brought by RPA. “For example, medical report validation used to take an entire day. The process involved assigning tasks, validating documents, and responding the next day. Now, with AI-powered content recognition, the same task is completed in two minutes,” said Al Meheiri.

“These tasks used to be time-consuming for human employees. By automating them, we allow our staff to focus on more meaningful work,” Al Meheiri added.

Game changer for routine tasks

Another application of RPA is within the HR department. “HR employees previously managed files with employee information, including passport details, Emirates IDs, and certifications. One of their key responsibilities was to send reminders for renewals,” Al Meheiri said. “Now, this repetitive task is automated, allowing HR staff to focus on more impactful projects.”