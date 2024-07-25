Dubai: Robots to deliver food, grocery in under 30 minutes to residents in this community

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 4:16 PM

Three autonomous on-demand delivery robots will begin services from all restaurants and shops to residents within the plaza area of The Sustainable City. Starting this year, the pilot project will be launched in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global.

The Sustainable City is a fully pedestrianised and car-free community.

Developed locally by a team of roboticists and engineers from Dubai Future Labs, these delivery robots are equipped with several advanced features, including a fleet management system equipped with real-time tracking, a back-end order fulfilment and delivery operations system devised by Lyve Global and a secured delivery compartment, accessible only by the customer, ensuring secure deliveries.

These autonomous delivery robots offer delivery in under 30 minutes within the community. They will navigate sidewalks safely and independently, locating charging stations when needed and eliminating the need for human intervention.

This initiative aligns with Dubai's mission to make 25 per cent of trips autonomous by 2030.

Some other communities in Dubai such as The Silicon Oasis have also run trials of robots in their communities.